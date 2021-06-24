A one-of-its-kind education funding lawsuit involving School District of Lancaster is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 9.

The lawsuit, originating in 2014, contends Pennsylvania’s education funding system perilously shortchanges public school students, particularly those from low-income communities, in violation of the state constitution.

A Commonwealth Court judge set a tentative trial date of Sept. 9 back in April. The court cemented that date with an order on Tuesday.

Attorneys expect the trial to last several weeks.

According to the latest U.S. Census data, Pennsylvania is 45th in the nation in the share of school funding that comes from the state, at 38%. This has left a spending gap advocates say has forced the state’s poorest school districts to raise taxes in order to balance their budgets every year.

School District of Lancaster, for example, has the highest percentage of economically disadvantaged students in the county, at 91%, yet it has the county’s second-highest tax rate, behind Columbia Borough.

Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau has long fought for running all education spending through the state’s fair funding formula rather than applying the formula to new money — funding increase — every year. The district could see an additional $17 million if that were to happen.

Petitioners in the school funding case are Lancaster and five other school districts, the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools, the NAACP-Pennsylvania State Conference and five public school parents. Representing them are the Education Law Center and Public Interest Law Center.

The defendants are Gov. Tom Wolf; legislative leaders including Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler of Peach Bottom; former state secretary of education and current Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology President Pedro Rivera; the state Board of Education; and state Department of Education.