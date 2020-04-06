Planning online instruction for 11,000 students, about half of which lack sufficient access to technology, is no easy task.

Yet the School District of Lancaster, whose low-income student population dwarfs the total number of students in Lancaster County’s second largest school district, is forging ahead with a plan to offer virtual learning for high school seniors today and all students by April 14.

That’s in accordance with recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to keep learning alive despite the state-mandated school closures, which started in mid-March and are now indefinite, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said it’s been a “huge undertaking” with so many challenges to consider, from ensuring technology access to serving students with special needs.

“It’s been probably the most stressful time of my entire career,” Rau told LNP | LancasterOnline Thursday.

The first step: getting devices into students’ hands.

iPad, laptop distribution

The district set up a drive-through iPad and laptop pickup at McCaskey Campus. In the past week alone, the district has distributed more than 2,600 iPads and laptops to students in grade six through 12.

On Thursday, it was time for high school sophomores and juniors to pick up their devices.

They were met by McCaskey’s high-energy student support coordinator, Frank Albrecht, dressed in a self-described “out of the box” outfit with overalls, bright blue and pink pants and a flashy newsboy cap.

“How ya doin’, fella,” he said, pulling his facemask away from his mouth so he could be heard, as a car in a long line of vehicles approached him. “It’s a pleasure to see ya!”

He gave each student a pep talk – stay motivated, work hard and practice self-care – then directed them around the McCaskey East parking lot, where about 10 other volunteers were stationed.

“Blessings to ya! Give it all you got!” Albrecht shouted as the car passed.

Each volunteer – teachers, counselors, nurses and more – was standing on a star written in chalk on the sidewalk to ensure proper social distancing. All of them wore gloves and a mask.

One of the volunteers – Kris Kaminski, an English as a second language teacher at McCaskey – saw one of her students and smiled.

“I’m gonna give you a hug, OK? Ready?” she said from the sidewalk before she wrapped her arms around herself and laughed.

Lancaster is unlike many other area school districts as it doesn’t provide every student with a laptop or tablet. Many of the iPads distributed last week were taken from elementary classrooms and reprogrammed for higher level instruction, Rau said. It’s likely the district will have to order more.

The coronavirus pandemic, Rau said, has shined a light on equity and funding issues she has long advocated for.

"Every child in the county, in the state, in the country should have access to technology," she said, "and it wasn't until this crisis that this has been brought to the forefront."

Online instruction

To start, the district will send packets in the mail every two weeks for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Packets were tweaked according to student needs, such as those requiring special education or English as a second language services.

Putting those instructional packets together was an "amazing showing" of the school community, Rau said.

As for internet access, Rau said, every student doing online instruction should be able to log onto the city’s broadband network. They could also use one of the free hotspots made available by Xfinity.

The district will initially offer only enrichment and review, with new, graded content being offered after two or three weeks, Rau said.

This new way of learning will be fluid, Rau said. School won’t be for eight hours a day anymore. And teachers, who participated in virtual training over the past week, are being asked to identify standards essential to advance to the next grade.

“There is no way that remote or online learning can be compared to having the presence of a teacher in front of students,” Rau said.

Rau said teachers should connect with students regularly – an especially important task for a district like Lancaster, where 9 out of 10 students are low-income and more at risk of falling behind. If three days go by without contact, teachers are expected to let principals and school family resource specialists know so they can track down the student.

In the end, Rau said, it’s important to remain empathetic. Kids, she said, are feeling isolated and unsure right now. Many parents have been forced into unemployment.

“We want to make sure that we’re not causing additional stress for families,” she said.

