Attorneys for the School District of Lancaster and former school officials will be in Lancaster County Court on Monday arguing that a lawsuit filed by a former McCaskey student who was sexually abused by a teacher in 2008 should be thrown out.

The teacher, Christy Lee Smith, is also named as a defendant and also wants the suit dismissed. She is expected to appear via video from prison.

Smith, 44, is serving a 14-to-28-year sentence at State Correctional Institute Cambridge Springs in Crawford County.

She was convicted March 26, 2014, of five sex-related crimes, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault, for a sexual relationship she had in 2008 with a 15-year-old boy, who was sophomore.

The victim filed notice he intended to sue almost 10 years ago and filed suit in September 2016. He is seeking unspecified damages.

According to the suit, the district failed to adequately investigate concerns about an improper relationship between Smith and the student, first raised by his grandmother. That failure allowed the inappropriate relationship to continue, violating his right to a safe education, along with other violations, the suit says.

“The harassment, abuse and hostile environment deprived plaintiff of an appropriate and proper education within the School District of Lancaster,” the suit says.

Defendants are Dwight Nolt, a former McCaskey principal who was in charge of the school’s investigation in 2009, Dan Casillo, who was the student’s emotional-support teacher, and Pedro Rivera, who was superintendent.

In seeking dismissal of the suit, an attorney for the school defendants wrote in a court filing earlier this month that the district did investigate but was hampered by the student.

“Perhaps if plaintiff had cooperated with the district’s investigation and told the truth, the district could have reported his abuse. … As it ultimately turned out, plaintiff never cooperated with the district, but instead, lied to protect himself and Ms. Smith until he was ready to choose to cooperate with the local police in 2010,” the defendants’ attorney wrote in the March 15 filing.

Attorneys for the defendants and plaintiff either did not respond to phone calls Friday or declined comment.

Smith, who is representing herself, wrote in a January court filing that the plaintiff offered no proof to support his claim against her for intentional infliction of emotional distress and assault and battery.

“Plaintiff was diagnosed with multiple mental health and behavioral disorders stemming back to age 12. There is no evidence to support his claim that defendant Smith is a catalyst of his current and future health troubles,” Smith wrote.

Smith also wrote, “When plaintiff was asked what he was trying to accomplish with this suit, he stated he wanted to ensure this never happened again. Plaintiff accomplished that goal with the prosecution of defendant Smith. Therefore, there is nothing left for him to achieve. Police and training of all School District of Lancaster employees intensified to prevent future issue. So, that objective was accomplished as well.”

Smith was originally convicted at trial in 2012 of sex crimes related to two students — the McCaskey student, and a Solanco student she had met at a dance class — and sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison. That conviction was overturned when an appeals court ruled that Smith should have been tried separately, and she was convicted again two years later and initially sentenced to 14 to 30 years in prison.

In July 2017, Smith was resentenced because of a court decision that deemed mandatory minimum sentences in such cases unconstitutional. Judge Dennis Reinaker reduced her maximum sentence by two years.

Smith must register as a sex offender for the rest of her life when she is released.