Less than three weeks before students were expected to return in phases for in-person instruction, School District of Lancaster has shifted gears and now plans to begin the school year solely online.

The school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a motion to direct Superintendent Damaris Rau and her administration to continue planning for a fully remote return rather than the hybrid model it approved last month.

If the board approves a revised reopening plan at its meeting next week, School District of Lancaster, the largest district in the county and 13th largest in the state with about 11,000 students, would become the only Lancaster County school district to start the 2020-21 school year fully remote.

The move comes as several school districts across the county revisit their reopening plans due to growing consternation among families and school employees about the potential risks associated with the coronavirus.

"We've become less and less comfortable with the idea of bringing our students back into our buildings," board President Edith Gallagher said at Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting, which was held at McCaskey East High School and streamed online for more than 700 viewers.

Under its original plan, elementary students would have gone to school four days a week and middle and high school students would have gone two days a week with the rest of instruction online.

But feedback from the community showed increasing discomfort regarding a potential return, Rau said. While respondents from surveys conducted in the spring and summer generally said they would feel more comfortable with mitigation measures in place, Rau said the district simply isn't ready to implement them all yet.

"We will continue to fine tune the hybrid plan, as well, so we are prepared to implement it when the timing is right," she said. "However, the time for a shift or pivot to virtual is now."

The response from the limited number of residents physically in attendance was mixed.

Brynn McHugh, of Lancaster, said the board shouldn't make decisions based on fear.

"The benefits (of in-person instruction) outweigh the cost or the potential risk," she said.

Janet Rawleigh, a music teacher at Burrowes Elementary School, said she and other faculty members are concerned even going back part-time.

Referring to students, she said, "It's much more dangerous than what they can imagine."

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania surpassed 115,000 Tuesday.

While children appear to become infected less often than adults, a recent study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the virus spread among young campgoers in Georgia with prevention protocols in place. Of the 58% of camp attendees who were tested, 76% were positive.

"The board has asked me to move in this direction because of the data they are seeing across the world, country, the commonwealth and our country," Rau said. "They understand the concerns some staff and parents have as well as the impact on the community."

As for athletics, Rau floated the idea of opting out of fall sports. The school board would likely have to approve a revised athletic health and safety plan if the district were to do so.

"I don't think we can put athletics ahead of academics and say that it's OK to play sports but it's not OK to come in and learn," she said.