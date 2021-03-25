School District of Lancaster students in grades 6 through 12 will shift to virtual instruction on Friday, March 26, "due to anticipated staff absences," according to SDOL's website and Twitter account.

(1 of 2) Due to anticipated staff absences tomorrow, Friday, March 26, all students in grades 6-12 will move to virtual instruction on a regular school schedule. This includes DASH, Buehrle and Phoenix. CTC students will attend on their regular schedule. — SDoL (@SDoLancaster) March 26, 2021

The large number of staff absences is due to side effects from COVID-19 vaccinations, according to SDOL's Twitter account.

Despite the shift to virtual learning for Friday's classes, class will begin at its normal time. Elementary students will operate on a normal in-person schedule, and secondary students will resume their regular schedule beginning on Monday, March 29, according to the SDOL's website.

This comes after SDOL was forced to shift to virtual learning on Monday, March 22, due to "a large number" of staff members experiencing side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine.

The school district resumed their normal in-person schedule the following day and continued to teach in-person through Thursday.

SDOL will continue to update their website and social media accounts with any new information regarding virtual or in-person instruction.