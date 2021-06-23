After a meandering, hourlong discussion Tuesday night, the Lancaster school board voted unanimously to maintain a dual language immersion program.

Kind of.

The board is charging the administration to come up with a strategic plan by January 2022 to replace its existing dual language immersion program after a nonprofit hired by the school district last winter concluded that the current program needed significant improvements.

The board also approved a pause on kindergarten enrollment for the current program, paving the way for $129,000 in savings, which the administration can use to help prepare a strategic plan in time.

"We should phase this vehicle out and build a better one that serves all of our students," board member David Parry said during a lengthy squabble between board members Tuesday night.

Parry argued that the current dual language immersion program, created in 2009 to help students achieve proficiency in a second language through bilingual education in kindergarten through eighth grade, does not equitably, economically or effectively serve the district's 11,000 students.

Since the program's inception, Parry said, it has cost the typically cash-strapped district $9.7 million; meanwhile, only 39 students have completed it. The program, he said, is plagued by attrition, mainly among Spanish-speaking, low-income students.

Students participate in the program through a lottery that selects 25 incoming kindergartners each year.

Located at Wharton Elementary School and Reynolds Middle School, the program enrolls 162 students and costs $1.2 million annually, according to a presentation the administration presented in early May.

Report findings

As a report from the Center for Applied Linguistics points out, the program has been far from perfect. The center, made up of dual-language specialists and researchers, was hired by the district for $55,000 to evaluate the program.

Besides the attrition issue Parry mentioned, the center found that the program has run without a clear vision from administration and sufficient support for teachers, leading to a lack of clarity for educators and inadequate proportions of English and Spanish instruction for students. Enrollment, the center also found, has suffered because of a lackluster recruitment process.

The center recommended the district not only continue the program but expand it by creating a strategic plan, hiring a coordinator and adding additional bilingual classes.

Thus, the board on Tuesday night had two options: Move forward with Center for Applied Linguistics' recommendations, or phase out the program, beginning with a freeze on kindergarten enrollment in the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

Eight parents pleaded with the board to preserve the program, which they said has helped students not only to become better students but to help honor their Spanish heritage as well.

Eliminating the program is essentially asking Spanish-speaking kids to stop using their first language, Lancaster resident and dual language immersion parent Maribel Perez said. That would send a message "that their heritage is not important, that their linguistic and cultural roots do not belong in this community."

Dual language immersion parent and Lancaster resident Scott Smith questioned how the board could eliminate a program with such "enormous social and educational benefits" as well as potential positions for teachers of color.

"How can we entertain the possibility of cutting a program that's not been given the support needed to thrive from the very beginning?" he asked.

Discussion, vote

Then came the board discussion and vote.

Board member Ramon Escudero floated a proposal that would keep the current program intact without an enrollment freeze next year while giving the administration until January 2022 to present a strategic plan. Superintendent Damaris Rau, however, said that timeline wouldn't be feasible.

Escudero, board Vice President Robin Goodson and members Salina Almanzar and Kareena Rios voted in favor, but the motion came up one vote short to pass.

School board President Edith Gallagher and members Parry, Mara Creswell Mcgrann, Luis Morales and Lois Strause voted against it, citing concerns about the cost and timeline.

"When we get back to $15 million deficits, we are going to have to make difficult decisions," Gallagher said, referring to the district's budget projections once they go through emergency funding from the COVID-19 pandemic. The dual language immersion program is routinely brought up as a potential casualty during budget discussions. "I’m just saying it’s coming down the pike."

Then Parry offered his idea: Freeze the dual language immersion program's kindergarten enrollment, saving $129,000 to go toward administrators producing a plan to replace the program with a more effective and fiscally sound option by January 2022. The idea strayed from the initial two options, which frustrated a few board members, particularly Almanzar, who urged the board not to vote on "Frankenstein motions" made after weeks of discussions.

"We're creating a brand new option on the fly," Almanzar said.

The board, however, ended up unanimously approving Parry's motion, ensuring a path, albeit unclear, toward some sort of dual language program in Lancaster.