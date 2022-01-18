School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau announced her resignation effective July 5 near the end of Tuesday night’s board meeting to give the district time to find a replacement.

“It has been my privilege to lead a highly effective cabinet, administrative team and dedicated faculty and staff,” she read from a letter that was emailed to families in the district shortly after the meeting.

Rau, hired in 2015, has steered the 10,200-student district through hard times including drops in enrollment, COVID-19 school closures, virus mediation and cyber instruction. She also recently testified before the state in order to get more equitable funding for large urban school districts.

Providing an equal education for all students, however, stars has been the superintendent’s main goal. “Equitable opportunities for the SDoL students will continue to be my North Star,” she said.

“I will continue to provide leadership, and complete a number of district projects, including the equity policy and scorecard,” she said.

This story will be updated.