Excited for her first walk to her new school – Lincoln Middle School – on Monday, Leilah Rivera quickly outpaced her mother, Jasmine Rivera.

“I tried walking with her, she left me behind,” said Jasmine Rivera.

Leilah is one of more than 1,000 of the 10,141 School District of Lancaster students who began the 2022-23 school year at a new building this week following changes in the district, including new maps for elementary and middle school attendance zones and the elimination of its dual language immersion program.

While district officials and parents expressed concern that communication about the new attendance zones may not have been sufficient, as of the end of school Tuesday, just four students appeared at the wrong school since opening day on Monday. Working through other challenges posed by the plan - like helping students cultivate connections in their new schools - may take longer.

The boundary realignment, intended by the district to balance class sizes and increase walkability, brought Leilah close enough to her school that she only has to walk a few blocks each day.

Sixth-grader Leilah and her fourth-grade sister Lily specifically moved as a result of the elimination of the district’s dual language immersion program, which the district discontinued after deeming that it had not met its goals. The program was previously hosted at Wharton Elementary and Reynolds Middle schools. Students attending those schools for the language program this year were sent to the schools designated by their home address.

Regardless of the program ending, Rivera said the school year would have been a transition for Leilah; it’s just at Wharton as opposed to moving to Reynolds to continue with the dual language program.

In a previous interview with the LNP | LancasterOnline just over a week ago, Leilah confidently stated she could make new friends.

And sure enough, after school on Monday, she happily shared that she had made new friends at Lincoln. A friend from an after-school program Lily and Leilah attend, helped her connect with students from her previous elementary school: King Elementary.

Lily, on the other hand, noted she hadn’t had as much luck making friends.

That worried Rivera.

“I’m happy with the school (Lily’s) going to - the only thing that is concerning me is the social emotional aspects of her changing school,” Rivera said. “For her to be like ‘oh I didn’t make any friends,’ that was concerning for me.”

Rivera, who was previously the vice president of the Parent Teacher Organization at Wharton, said she will be in touch with a guidance counselor at her new school – Wickersham Elementary School – if she continues having trouble making friends. But, she hopes things will get better in the next few weeks.

“It's my understanding that with all these new changes, that they are going to help the students to acclimate to school and touch on that social emotional piece that the students are probably going to struggle with,” Rivera said of the school administrators.

Lily said she misses the teachers and friends she had at Wharton because she built relationships with them in the four years she spent at the school.

“It’s probably going to take her a little bit longer to assimilate to being at a new school,” Rivera said.

Wharton Elementary School Principal Melanie Martinez said the best way for a parent to help their student acclimate at any of the district’s schools would be to contact both the student’s homeroom or classroom teacher and guidance counselor. Guidance counselors can be reached through the school’s receptionist or through a direct line, said Martinez, and are willing to offer additional support to students going through the “growing pains” of transitioning to a new school.