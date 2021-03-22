mccaskey 2

J.P. McCaskey High School was named after John Piersol McCaskey, an educator and mayor.

 GREGORY J. SCOTT

Due to "a large number" of staff members experiencing side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, School District of Lancaster students in grades 6 through 12 will have virtual instruction Monday, according to SDOL's website

The sudden change to virtual learning was "due to a large number of staff absences called in this morning following this weekend's vaccination clinic," an update on the website said. 

The staff members are experiencing side effects after being vaccinated over the weekend, the school district said in a tweet. 

It was not immediately clear how many staff members were experiencing side effects and how many received their vaccination.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next