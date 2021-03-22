Due to "a large number" of staff members experiencing side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, School District of Lancaster students in grades 6 through 12 will have virtual instruction Monday, according to SDOL's website.

The sudden change to virtual learning was "due to a large number of staff absences called in this morning following this weekend's vaccination clinic," an update on the website said.

The staff members are experiencing side effects after being vaccinated over the weekend, the school district said in a tweet.

Due to a large number of staff absences called in this morning, all SDoL students in grades 6-12 will have a flexible instruction day today, March 22. Many of our staff were vaccinated this weekend and are experiencing side effects.We apologize for the late notice. — SDoL (@SDoLancaster) March 22, 2021

It was not immediately clear how many staff members were experiencing side effects and how many received their vaccination.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.