J.P. McCaskey High School was named after John Piersol McCaskey, an educator and mayor.

Due to "a large number" of staff members experiencing side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, School District of Lancaster students in grades 6 through 12 will have virtual instruction Monday, according to SDOL's website

The sudden change to virtual learning was "due to a large number of staff absences called in this morning following this weekend's vaccination clinic," an update on the website said. 

Regular in-person instruction is expected to resume Tuesday, said Adam Aurand, school district spokesperson.

A majority of the 165 staff members who called out sick are believed to be experiencing side effects after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend, Aurand said.

School district officials do not believe a majority of staff were experiencing side effects, Aurand said, but that enough staff members were sick that there was concern over building coverage. A total of 117 of the staff members who called out sick were at the secondary level.

Staff members experiencing side effects Monday included teachers, Aurand said.

Elementary school students received their instruction on-campus as scheduled, Aurand said.

It was not immediately clear how many staff members had received their vaccination.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

