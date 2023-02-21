The School District of Lancaster school board will announce Ricardo (Rocky) Torres as its choice for superintendent tonight.

The board, which will vote to finalize its choice on March 7, will present its choice to the community at its 7 p.m. meeting today in the Lincoln Middle School boardroom at 1001 Lehigh Ave. in Lancaster city.

Torres, assistant superintendent of student services with Seattle Public Schools, was selected by the board over acting superintendent Matthew Przywara and finalist Stephanie Jones, chief officer for the office of diverse learner supports and services with Chicago Public Schools.

If the board finalizes his hiring March 7, Torres will begin as superintendent in July, thus concluding a search that first began in January 2022 when former Superintendent Damaris Rau announced her retirement.

“Every step of this process was driven by the board’s commitment to finding the best leader for the School District of Lancaster Community," said Board President Robin Goodson in a statement Tuesday.

Torres is fluent in both Spanish and English, which helped him where he started his career as a bilingual special education teacher in the New York City Department of Education.

He received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Ohio Northern University, a Master of Education with a bilingual and special education focus from City College of the CUNY system in New York, a master's degree in educational leadership from Bank Street College in New York and a PhD in urban education from Cleveland State University.

This story will be updated.