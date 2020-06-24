When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, June 23.

What happened: Members approved a 2020-21 final $233 million budget that calls for a property tax increase of 1.87%.

Impact: The millage rate will go from 21.8734 to 22.2824 mills, raising the annual bill for the average resident assessed at $163,185 by $67.

Background: Board members struggled with solidifying the amount of property tax increase as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the district to sustain unforeseen expenses while also devastating the economy. The district is grappling with a $13.1 million deficit. In addition to revenue from property taxes, the district will trim $3.8 million in expenses and tap $7.9 million, a mix of reserves and fund balance, to even out the budget.

Quotable: “I’m struck by the fact that we’re really entering an unknown, and the superintendent is entering an unknown,” board member Lois Strause said, adding, “that unfortunately is going to mean a tax increase, but I think we can only do that responsibly for our students.”

Board member: The board approved Luis Morales as a replacement for Harvey Miller, who resigned after serving for 10 years. Morales will have to run for election in November 2021.

What’s next: The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 14. The public can watch it livestream on the district website.