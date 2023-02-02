School District of Lancaster acting Superintendent Matt Przywara is among three finalists who could permanently take over the role July 1.

Przywara, Stephanie Jones and Ricardo Torres were named finalists Wednesday.

Przywara, SDL district chief of finance and operations, was named acting superintendent on July 1, 2022, when former Superintendent Damaris Rau’s retirement took effect. Jones is chief officer of the Office of Diverse Learner Supports & Services for Chicago Public Schools. Torres is assistant superintendent of student support services for Seattle Public Schools.

SDL received 30 applications from 16 states, according to district spokesperson Adam Aurand.

The public can meet each candidate next week from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Lincoln Middle School, 1001 Lehigh Ave., on the following days:

– Monday, Feb. 6: Jones

– Tuesday, Feb. 7: Przywara

– Thursday, Feb. 9: Torres

The candidates also will eat lunch with high school students and take a driving tour of the district on those days.

Two-parent teams will record 20-minute interviews with each candidate. Those videos, consisting of five identical questions, will be posted on the district’s website around Feb. 10. Community members then may complete an online survey for each candidate by noon Feb. 15, Aurand said.

SDL has more than 10,000 students.

Candidates information

Przywara has more than 18-years of experience in public education. He delivered a 15% increase in the percentage of Black and Hispanic students enrolling in advanced courses while doubling the percentage enrolling in honors courses in SDL. Przywara earned his bachelor’s degree from Elon University, is a certified public accountant, and is currently pursuing an MBA and superintendent qualification letter.

Jones provides strategic direction to district leaders and school administrators and staff for more than 70,000 students across 600 schools for Chicago Public Schools. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in special education from Lewis University. She also earned a doctorate in leadership in educational administration from Capella University.

Torres has coached educators and provided numerous professional development and conference presentation sessions. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Ohio Northern University and an MBA from Baldwin-Wallace University. Additionally, he holds a master’s degree in education from the City College of the City University of New York, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the Bank Street College of Education. He also completed his doctorate in urban education from Cleveland State University. Torres speaks fluent English and Spanish.

Board members will vote on a candidate this spring. Aurand said updates will be posted at bit.ly/3X0Esnx.