The School District of Lancaster may miss out on a $1.5 million donation if it doesn’t move forward with plans to transform its high school libraries into so-called future ready centers.

The donation was pledged anonymously specifically for a project that would renovate both of the McCaskey Campus libraries into modernized hubs for students to access counselors and other college and career resources.

Such a project would require the district to shell out $1.3 million to $1.6 million of its own money that would likely come from the district’s fund balance at a time when the district is predicting significant budget deficits for years to come.

During his testimony in the Commonwealth Court case over Pennsylvania's school funding system last week, Chief Finance and Operations Officer Matt Przywara warned of a $30 million budget deficit in 2025.

To move forward with the project, the district’s administration has to win over the school board.

School administrators say the libraries are outdated and underutilized. This plan would not only be a more efficient use of space, they said, but it would centralize critical resources for students seeking information and guidance regarding life after high school.

“The libraries, while beautiful and an important resource, are outdated, and we struggle to utilize them for all students,” McCaskey Principal Justin Reese said at a Nov. 9 school board meeting.

His team, he said, is constantly reconfiguring spaces to make room for college admission days, college and career fairs and Free Application for Federal Student Aid workshops.

“The single biggest concern that we hear from students is the lack of access to counselors around their future, financial aid, the resources they need to be successful in college (or their) careers,” Reese said.

Some school board members, however, aren’t as thrilled with the plan. A number of them have expressed concern with the idea that books would take a back seat to college and career resources.

Board members share concerns

“I’m not saying our students don’t deserve a future ready center. I think we absolutely should have one,” board member David Parry said at the Nov. 9 meeting. “But I’m not sure we need to at the cost of cannibalizing libraries.”

In an interview earlier this month, board member and former board President Edith Gallagher said the administration’s vision for the future ready centers is admirable, because the board supports the work counselors do for students. However, she said, the thought of “decimating our libraries” concerns her.

“The presence of books is lost, and that just feels like a terrible thing to me, to have students that will grow up without books,” Gallagher said.

A virtual tour of the reinvisioned libraries shown to the board in November displayed counseling offices, large presentation and lecture rooms, and a collaborative student work space. Bookshelves, Gallagher said, were “squeezed into corners.”

About a decade ago, the district, facing a dire financial outlook, let go of the librarian force. Gallagher questioned if that’s the real reason the libraries are underutilized.

School District of Lancaster spokesperson Adam Aurand said the district doesn’t employ librarians, but it does have library aides. The future ready centers, he said, would not require additional staffing or impact the operation of the libraries. As for the number of books available, Aurand said the centers would carry the same number of volumes, except for some books that were already scheduled to rotate out.

Library spaces seeing change

Lancaster’s future ready center discussion comes at a time where districts countywide have revamped their library spaces, adding flexible seating and collaborative work spaces, technology-savvy classrooms, STEM activities and, in some cases, full-fledged makerspaces.

School library expert Allison Mackley said adding future ready centers could help attract students to the spaces – especially if the district brings back librarians and their expertise in media literacy and inquiry.

“I’m wondering if this could be a great experiment in bringing school librarians back into the school district in a creative way to support those future ready skills that students need,” Mackley said. “It might just be the perfect time and place to build this future ready center around literacy.”

Mackley, of Hummelstown, is the director for curriculum development for the School of Graduate and Professional Studies at Elizabethtown College. She spent 14 years as a middle school English teacher and 14 more as a high school librarian in the Hershey area. She is the former president of the Pennsylvania Association of School Librarians and is currently a member of the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s advisory council on library development.

She led significant improvements to the high school library at Hershey High School and witnessed a similar transformation at the middle school. Change, if done equitably, is not a bad thing, she said.

“The libraries that many of us knew when we were in school are not the libraries of today,” she said.

The future ready center project – and that $1.5 million donation – in Lancaster is currently on hold as the administration seeks to reconfigure the design to assuage some of the board’s concerns.

As to whether the pledge would still be on the table if the board decides not to move forward with the project, Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau told LNP | LancasterOnline the potential gift was “not open-ended” and specifically intended for the future ready centers.

