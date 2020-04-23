School District of Lancaster may eliminate 23 positions and furlough up to eight employees – including three teachers – due to the sudden financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The district, the county’s largest with some 11,000 students, faces a potential $12.3 million budget deficit next fiscal year, $2 million of which was added since the health crisis began. School officials said they’re trying to cut where they can before raising taxes on an already financially strained taxpayer base.

“We’re definitely in a challenging time,” said Matt Przywara, Lancaster’s chief of finance and operations.

Przywara said the district will likely feel the effects of the pandemic for years to come – immediately in real estate and earned income tax revenue, and in the long run with rising pension costs and an expected lag in state support.

The current situation, he said, “is happening faster and on a much larger scale” than the 2008 financial crisis. Every economic level – local to federal – will take a hit, he said.

On the chopping block could be four administrative positions, 18 teaching-related positions and one support position, all of which would be reduced through attrition. Three teachers, plus five administrative staffers, could be furloughed. The district has more than 1,600 employees.

Furlough decisions would be based on performance, then seniority, Przywara said.

By reducing staff through attrition and furloughing employees, the district could save around $2.8 million.

The district expects to pull about $8.5 million from its reserves to help balance the 2020-21 budget, projected at $235 million.

In order to furlough any teacher, the school board had to first approve a resolution “concerning potential suspension of professional employees for economic reasons.” The board did so unanimously Tuesday.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster school board President Edith Gallagher said she’s optimistic the board won’t have to furlough employees, but not keeping the option open would be “irresponsible.” The board must hold another vote if they move forward with any furlough.

“We’re all quite resistant to shrinking our employee base, because we know the best thing for our kids is to have smaller class sizes,” she said.

The district tries to cap class sizes at 25 students, on average. The resolution approved Tuesday states the district would redistribute classes so class sizes don’t grow too large in the case of faculty cuts.

LNP correspondent Robyn Meadows contributed to this report.

Related coverage