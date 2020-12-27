First, the coronavirus pandemic attacked education through instruction, upending the ways teachers, especially those who serve students with the most needs, facilitate learning.

Now, the virus is targeting school finances.

Across the country, school districts are beginning to feel the financial impact many predicted the coronavirus pandemic would bring, and Lancaster County’s largest — and poorest — school district is no exception.

School District of Lancaster, a 10,880-student school district serving mostly low-income and Hispanic students surrounded by suburbs in central Lancaster County, projects a $13.7 million budget deficit for the 2021-22 fiscal year starting next July.

The deficit, which doesn’t factor in a potential tax increase or additional funding the upcoming state budget might offer, comes as the school district faces an unprecedented student exodus to charter schools and new costs related to virtual education due to COVID-19.

“We’re going to have a bumpy road,” Matt Przywara, chief financial and operations officer at School District of Lancaster, said at a Dec. 8 school board meeting.

It was at that meeting where Przywara unveiled alarming, albeit early, budget projections.

Projected expenses, $241 million, outpaced projected revenues, $227.3 million. To close the gap, Przywara said the school board could consider raising taxes by 4.56%, adjusting staff levels, using a portion of the district’s fund balance reserves and even shuttering a school or two.

Przywara said he didn’t have time for a phone interview Wednesday, but he sent budget information and general comments related to his presentation to the board.

Shutting down schools, he said, wouldn’t be in consideration for next year, but the district could study the possibility and closely monitor enrollment over the next 18 months.

The district currently has 19 schools — 12 elementary, one school serving kindergarten through eighth grade, four middle, and one high school campus with two buildings. It also has an online program, Cyber Pathways Academy, and two alternative programs, Phoenix Academy and Camelot of Buehrle.

Factors behind finances

Enrollment districtwide has dipped 6%, or 690 students, below the district’s target of 11,100 students, Przywara said. Meanwhile, charter school enrollment surged to 475 students, 115 more than what the districted budgeted, suddenly creating an unassigned $1.8 million price tag.

When a student receiving regular education transfers to a charter school, the district must pay $13,000. When a student requiring special education services moves to a charter school, tuition rises to $30,000.

Whether those students return next year, when school officials hope a semblance of normalcy will return, is unknown at this point.

“COVID … has put us in what I like to call this unknown scenario,” Przywara, referring to enrollment, told the school board earlier this month. “This is significantly below anything we anticipated, and it’s going to take some creative conversations with everyone on how we plan for the start of next year.”

Meanwhile, Cyber Pathways Academy enrollment has increased to about 700 students — 260 more than expected — creating additional costs in-house.

School District of Lancaster spokesman Adam Aurand said the district plans to hold a public campaign for next spring to encourage families to enroll in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, where the most acute enrollment decline has occurred.

Jason Molloy — a wellness instructor at Price Elementary School and president of the Lancaster Education Association, the district’s teachers union — said the district is no stranger to tightening its budget, and the union is working with district leaders to “try and lessen the pain that might occur.”

“We knew going into this that there would have to be a breaking point where things need to change,” he said.

Is help coming?

Of course, an increase in education funding from the state would help. But, during a year where revenues of all kinds are hurting, that can’t be depended on.

Lyndsay Kensinger, a spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, said Wednesday that the governor “believes students need a high-quality education that provides the knowledge and skills they need for success in life” and that education “remains a priority in his upcoming budget proposal.”

Wolf typically unveils his budget proposal in February leading up to the new fiscal year.

LNP | LancasterOnline contacted a handful of Republican state lawmakers about the upcoming state budget this week. Terry Trego, spokesman for state Sen. Scott Martin, of Martic Township, said in an email that lawmakers remain “hopeful that if the economic condition permits we will be able to increase the amount (of education funding) for the upcoming year but at this point it would be too early to provide a specific amount of funding.”

Budgets — from the state as well as school districts — are due by July 1.