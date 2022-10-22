The School District of Lancaster is holding public forums next week for residents to share their thoughts about characteristics and qualities important for the district’s next superintendent, part of a process that should have a new leader in place by July 2023.

Families are invited to the district’s two public forums – one at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 both on Zoom and in person at Lincoln Middle School at 1001 Lehigh Ave. and one at 10 a.m. Oct. 26 on Zoom only. A survey on the qualities the district’s next superintendent should possess is also available on the district website until 9 a.m. Oct. 31.

Lancaster County’s largest school district began planning for its search in January, when former Superintendent Damaris Rau announced her retirement, to take effect July 1. As of July 1, Matthew Przywara, district chief of finance and operations, assumed the role of acting superintendent for the 2022-23 school year.

In June, the over 10,000-student district ended research of historical and regional trends in superintendent hiring through communication with the Pennsylvania School Board Association, the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 and former school board members.

The district has since selected Irvin Scott, senior lecturer at Harvard Graduate School of Education and former deputy director of education at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to advise the board. Scott formerly served in the district as a McCaskey High School principal, English teacher and choral director.

In September, the district selected Iowa-based search firm Ray & Associates to conduct the search for candidates. Ray & Associates and its team of professional consultants have been recognized by The School Administrator journal as one of the top search firms in the country.

After collecting community input next week, the district plans to create a job description for a new superintendent and accept applications starting on a date yet to be set in November, said district spokesperson Adam Aurand. The deadline for applications is Jan. 3, 2023.

The district will narrow down the applications to a few candidates to engage with the community in the spring. A candidate is expected to be selected and be in place by July 2023.

As more specific dates and details are set, Aurand said they will be posted to the district website on a page dedicated to superintendent updates.

Attend Online To attend one of the forums virtually, use the following links: Oct. 25: https://lanc.news/3MVNcrI Oct. 26: https://lanc.news/3giiwV4 Or to complete the online survey: https://lanc.news/3z0Kdsc