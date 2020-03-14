A School District of Lancaster employee's spouse who was believed to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has tested negative, the district said Saturday.

The district shut down schools and offices Friday because of the potential exposure, said to have occurred at Wickersham Elementary School and Lincoln Middle School.

Neither the employee, nor the employee's spouse, exhibited symptoms.

"To reiterate, the state Department of Health confirmed there was never a risk present in our buildings," the district said in an online update Saturday afternoon. "We erred on the side of caution in deciding to close."

The district, along with the remaining 499 Pennsylvania school districts, are now closed until March 30, in accordance to an order by Gov. Tom Wolf Friday.

In its update, the district also said it's offering "grab and go" bagged meals containing breakfast and lunch for students Monday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Families are asked to go to their home school to pick up meals.

"We will continue to provide meals during the school closures," the district said, "as long as we are able to get deliveries. Look for directions in a future update."