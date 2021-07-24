School District of Lancaster is doing away with its school uniform requirement for grades six through eight during the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Thursday.

The move comes after it relaxed the policy last school year during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district, spokesperson Kelly Burkholder said Thursday, received positive feedback from the middle schools during that time, so it decided to eliminate the uniform requirement on a pilot basis during the upcoming school year.

Elementary students will still be required to wear uniforms. High school students aren’t required to wear uniforms.

School District of Lancaster is the only Lancaster County school district to require uniforms at its elementary and middle schools.

“This approach is intended to increase individuality and creativity, while easing uniform requirements for our middle school families," the district said in its announcement Thursday.

Some families, however, aren't thrilled with the change, which, they said, came as a surprise.

“I think that’s adding such a wrench in households at this time,” Kari Stanley, a Reynolds Middle School parent, told LNP | LancasterOnline.

Stanley, 49, a supervisor at a local doctor’s office, said the new policy, even if it’s temporary, will burden families financially and students emotionally as they may be more susceptible to bullying.

With uniforms, Stanley said, “you take that socioeconomic pressure (away) and have a level playing field for the kids where they don’t have to worry about their clothing.”

Burkholder could not be reached for additional comment Friday, despite multiple attempts.

This school year, middle school students must follow the district’s dress code for high school students. Under those rules, laid out in school board policy 221, students must have shoulder straps, cover their entire upper body from armpit to armpit down to the waist and wear bottoms extending no shorter than mid-thigh. Other rules address limitations on headgear, outerwear, shoes, the content depicted on clothing and more.

For students wearing a uniform, a white, navy or light blue top and navy or tan bottoms are required. For outerwear such as jackets, only white, navy or light blue are allowed.