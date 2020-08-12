The School District of Lancaster has pushed back the start of school by a week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to force school officials to reconsider how and when to reopen this fall.

The school board on Tuesday unanimously approved delaying the first day from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31.

The shift, district Superintendent Damaris Rau said during the meeting, which was held in-person at McCaskey East High School with some board members joining remotely, is "to enable the school district the opportunity to make sure everything is ready and to give teachers more opportunity for planning in a virtual environment."

Lancaster becomes the second county school district to delay the start of the 2020-21 school year over COVID-19 concerns. Ephrata Area announced a similar move last week.

Lancaster also made official Tuesday the move from a hybrid reopening to fully remote, meaning all of the district's 11,000 students will begin the school year learning online.

The district announced plans to reopen fully remote last week, but the board had to approve a new health and safety plan to send to the state, which they did unanimously.

There's no timetable for a return to a hybrid model, which blends in-person and online instruction, Rau said. But the district is likely to use a tool released this week by the state departments of education and health that recommends different instructional models for counties with varying transmission rates.

According to the state’s metrics, Lancaster County is in the “moderate” transmission rates category, in which a hybrid or fully remote instructional model is recommended.

