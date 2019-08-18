A consultant has offered five starting points for a task force considering a major school boundary realignment in Lancaster.

WXY Studio presented the options this week at meetings of both the task force and the School District of Lancaster board.

School board members agreed in December to a 10-month redistricting study, to identify pockets of overcrowding and rebalance school populations while reducing student walking times.

State officials encourage districts to maintain elementary enrollment at 80% to 90% capacity. Several city schools are above that threshold, and Lafayette Elementary is at 101% capacity.

WXY Senior urban planner Chris Rice said the five starting points represent data-driven approaches to solving a variety of problems. But he noted that the approaches, which include possible new school boundaries, could be amended or blended before adoption months from now.

CURRENT OCCUPANCY RATES Following are the current occupancy rates for School District of Lancaster’s elementary schools: Buchanan: 79%

Burrowes: 79%

Carter and MacRae: 76%

Fulton: 90%

Hamilton: 94%

King: 80%

Lafayette: 101%

Martin: 98%

Price: 92%

Ross: 84%

Washington: 86%

Wharton: 78%

Wickersham: 92%

Average for grades K-5: 87% Source: School District of Lancaster

Though the initial solutions were crafted using coding and algorithms, Rice and school district officials said they would be revised to ensure that racial and socioeconomic diversity remained in community schools.

In addition, each of the five starting points assumes that special education students would remain in their current settings because of specific support services available there.

Students affected by redrawn boundaries would be required to change schools only upon entering middle school. The district would, however, discontinue a widespread practice of allowing transfers and continuations for students whose families move between its 13 elementary schools.

The task force will present the initial options at a series of community meetings in September, which will be followed by revisions and a board decision late this fall.

Choices

Among the choices the district could pursue are:

1. Maintaining the current system, except for a few minor changes to update administrative lines that are already recognized but not codified: Building occupancy ranges from 76% to 101%, and the mid-point of elementary walking distance is .47 miles.

2. Balancing class size, bringing all elementary school occupancies between 82% and 90%: Changes would affect nearly every elementary school and reassign 777 students as they enter middle school. This plan would save an estimated 16,000 hours of student walking time.

3. Promoting neighborhood pre-K and walkability by adding a pre-K classroom to any building that doesn’t have one and rezoning 2,043 older students to new middle schools: This would save elementary students 16,000 walking hours and 14,000 for middle schoolers.

4. Aligning elementary and middle school boundaries, creating a feeder system: The plan would keep students together from kindergarten through 12th grade. It affects 746 students at the sixth-grade level and saves students 8,000 walking hours.

5. Emphasizing the district’s dual-language learning program, which officials were encouraged to expand during recent budget deliberations: It would shift the Spanish-English program from Wharton Elementary to the centrally located Fulton Elementary. Like the second option, it would affect 777 students as they enter middle school.