School District of Lancaster’s chief financial and operations officer warned of potentially “draconian” cuts if Pennsylvania doesn’t up its financial support as part of a daylong testimony in the Commonwealth Court battle over the state’s education funding system Monday.

Matt Przywara, discussing the Lancaster school district’s $71 million in federal pandemic relief funding, said the district used some those one-time emergency funds to offset a budget deficit this fiscal year. When that money runs out, it may mean laying off teachers.

By 2025, he said, the urban school district of about 10,400 students — many of whom are low-income and require additional services like English as a second language classes — could face a $30 million deficit four years from now.

Comparing it to a funding drop-off in 2011, he said the district laid off more than 100 teachers, or 10% of the teaching staff then. If his projections are accurate, the deficit in 2025 could be double that in 2011.

“We will eventually run short when those dollars dry up,” Przywara said.

Przywara’s testimony kicked off the school funding trial’s fifth week and followed two days of testimony from Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau on Thursday and Friday. Amanda Aikens, an instructional coach at King Elementary School in Lancaster, also testified Monday, but only briefly, as she followed Przywara, who finished late in the day. Aikens is expected to finish this afternoon.

The case pits state political and education officials against six school districts, including Lancaster, several parents and two statewide advocacy organizations that allege the state’s funding system is both inadequate and inequitable. It could significantly alter the way schools are funded in Pennsylvania, especially historically underfunded districts like Lancaster and the rural Conestoga Valley.

Much of Przywara’s testimony on Monday revolved around the district’s projected deficits, fund balances, technology and construction projects.

During cross-examination, the Legislature’s lawyers attempted to poke holes in Przywara’s dire projections, seemingly suggesting the district could fill future deficits with higher taxes and possible increases in basic education funding from the state. They pointed out that the district also has reserves it could use. For example, in 2020, the district reported a $24 million unassigned fund balance.

Przywara said it was “not reasonable” that such measures could make up the deficit, especially with unfunded mandates such as pension liabilities, special education costs and charter school tuition payments.

The Legislature’s lawyers also questioned why the district has embarked on $231 million — and counting — worth of construction projects in the past decade and a half, as well as why the district chose Apple products when rolling out their one-to-one iPad initiative rather than cheaper alternatives like Chromebooks.

Przywara said the district pays about $250 more per device with iPads rather than Chromebooks, but Apple, he said, is more in tune with the district’s educational goals.

During initial questioning by the Public Interest Law Center’s Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg, Przywara was shown several photos of the School District of Lancaster’s buildings. They showed peeling paint, leaky roofs, desks and learning spaces crammed into hallways and a temporary classroom trailer with rotted wooden stairs leading up to the entrance.

“They’re crumbling,” Przywara said, adding that some of the district’s buildings haven’t been touched in nearly a century.

The district, he said, pays about $13 million a year in debt service in order to update its schools. What could the district do with that money? Urevick-Ackelsberg asked.

“We could hire hundreds of staff,” Przywara said.