School District of Lancaster’s assistant superintendent, Carol Powell, died Tuesday night after a yearlong battle with cancer. She was 56.

“Dr. Powell was a brilliant colleague, known for her unique sense of humor, her catch phrases, and her deep wisdom,” read a statement from Superintendent Damaris Rau and school board President Robin Goodson. “She will be profoundly missed by her colleagues and friends.”

In her role with the district, Powell oversaw a team of curriculum experts in the district’s Office of Teaching and Learning since 2016. To take on that position, however, Powell had left her role as the Columbia School District superintendent in the middle of a three-year contract.

Powell took time off from her duties last summer as she went through treatment but School District of Lancaster spokesman Adam Aurand said she attended meetings over Zoom from her hospital bed as recently as last month.

“She was tremendously strong and committed throughout,” Aurand added.

During her 20 years as an educator, Powell led suburban and urban schools, including a stint as assistant superintendent for the West York School District. She began her career as a secondary school counselor at the Reading School District, according to a School District of Lancaster news release.

In Powell’s memory, the Lancaster Education Foundation plans to create a scholarship for aspiring educators graduating from McCaskey High School. Donations to the fund can be made on LancasterEducation.com or by check payable to “Lancaster Education Foundation.”

“On behalf of the board of directors and our school district community, we send our deepest condolences to Dr. Powell’s family,” the statement read.

Information on funeral arrangements for Powell was unavailable Wednesday afternoon.