A breakdown in communication at McCaskey High School prompted School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau to publicly apologized after about 15 students at McCaskey East endured most of a Jan. 4 lockdown without full-time adult supervision.

“We heard you, and that’s why the administration at the high school is working to ensure this never happens again,” Rau told a concerned parent who declined to give his full name when speaking at the school board’s Jan. 18 meeting. The parent said he complained at the meeting because he wasn’t satisfied with administrator answers immediately after the incident. McCaskey Principal Justin Reese said no other parents have contacted the school or district after the incident, which involved eighth- and ninth-graders in a geometry classroom. Although the school houses grades nine through 12, some eighth-graders who take advanced math classes also come to campus.

What happened

Reese said the school received a report of an overheard comment shortly before classes started at 7:50 a.m. Jan. 4. The district does not release detailed information pertaining to lockdowns, Reese said. Concerned about overheard comment, administrators, who wanted to limit movement inside and outside of campus buildings, called for an internal lockdown. No threat to the building, staff or students existed at any time, and police were never notified, Reese said. The lockdown affected both McCaskey buildings, Lincoln Middle School and Full Circle Learning, a hybrid program for elementary students. A text message and email alerting parents to the lockdown went out at 9:06 a.m.

An internal lockdown means that no one may enter or leave the campus, and no students may move from the room they occupy when the lockdown starts. Reese, who didn’t offer specifics, said an example that could cause an internal lockdown would be if someone heard a student or staff member talking about drugs being on campus.

During such a lockdown, teachers must lock all classroom doors with a key, said Adam Aurand, district spokesman. Keys lock the door from the outside, Reese said. Adults are supposed to lock the door from the outside and remain inside with students.

For this lockdown, Reese said, students were allowed to use the restroom with an adult escort summoned from the office.

Shortly after the school locked down, staff members, who were allowed to move throughout the buildings, realized the geometry class had no teacher because a substitute was late. However, Reese said, a communication breakdown occurred when administrators continued moving about the buildings and only periodically checked in with students in the class.

“I wished someone had stayed in that classroom,” said Reese, who found out about the unmanned class after the lockdown ended at 10:30 a.m. The overheard comment proved to be unfounded, Reese said. An assistant principal arrived to stay with students about 55 minutes after the incident started.

He said parents of the affected students received contact that week about the uncovered class by email, phone call and text. “We realized very quickly we needed to touch base,” Reese said. Most parents expressed frustration, but accepted the principal’s promise that policy changes would ensure a class would never be without an adult present.

Staff knew the lockdown included no threats, but Reese wasn’t sure students had the same information.

“It was terrible,” Rau said during the Jan. 18 meeting. “There is no excuse. “Mistakes happen.”

New policy, staff shortages

The problem unfolded when the geometry classroom teacher asked for a substitute. District schools now experience between 10% and 15% of staff absences daily, Aurand, said. On Jan. 4, between 40-50 out of the school’s 347 staff members were absent, Reese estimated.

A substitute accepted the geometry teacher’s job but ran late because of an appointment, Reese said. He did not know if the substitute communicated with administrators about the late arrival. Reese said he could not comment on personnel matters or say if anyone received discipline.

Administrators have a back-up plan. They sometimes ask other teachers to cover classes during their preparation times when substitutes aren’t available. School leaders, though, didn’t know at first that no one arrived to teach the class 1st period that Tuesday.

“The breakdown in staffing at McCaskey is inexcusable,” Reese said. “We have a responsibility to ensure that our students feel safe, and that we have an adult in every room at all times.”

He said the school immediately made changes to make sure a similar incident never occurs.

First, school personnel must verify class coverage is complete for every absent teacher during every class period. In addition, this coverage must be confirmed before school starts via internal school communication.

Next, staffers will do a visual check of all classrooms where substitutes are assigned at 7:45 a.m., before school starts at 7:50 a.m. Also, every room at the high school will be visited at 7:55 a.m. to ensure an adult is present.

Finally, in incidents where no threat exists, announcements over the school’s public address system will notify students and teachers that learning may continue during the lockdown, Reese explained.