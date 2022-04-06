Fourth and seventh graders may be given an option in a plan that would change attendance zones at many School District of Lancaster schools next year in an effort to balance student numbers and improve access to services.

That possibility was raised at Tuesday night’s school board meeting as administrators and board members discussed feedback from about 120 parents collected at two recent public meetings. One criticism of the attendance zone changes was that some fourth and seventh graders would be zoned out of their current schools for next year and then advance to middle or high school the following year, leaving them attending three different schools in three years.

Details of the option have not been developed yet, but will be unveiled at the April 12 board meeting.

This would be the first school boundary change in almost 40 years, and school board members plan to vote April 19.

Tuesday’s discussion came after board members submitted 17 questions concerning the plan to administrators following public comment sessions, said Matt Przywara, the district’s chief financial officer and acting superintendent beginning July 5. Superintendent Damaris Rau announced her resignation, effective July 5, in January.

Przywara presented the update at the school board meeting Tuesday night. Under the original boundary draft plan, more than 800 students would shift to new elementary and middle schools next year to balance class sizes and provide what the district claims to be more equitable access to services.

Parents share concerns

However, many parents spoke out against proposal during two recent public input meetings.

“I think forcing our kids, who just survived COVID and all the unpredictable events of the pandemic, to be uprooted from the educational community that provided so much support and normalcy during at such a difficult time is heartless and harmful,” Kamilah Wallace said during the first gathering held March 31 at Lincoln Middle School. A second meeting happened April 2 at Martin School.

Wallace’s son attends fourth grade at Smith-Wade-El Elementary. She said he cried when he learned he would have to go to another school for fifth grade and then move to a third building for middle school. “What he said while crying was, ‘I’ll have to start over next year, and then I’ll have to start over again,’” Wallace said.

Commenters seemed to channel remarks into three areas: another change that comes too soon after COVID-19 disruptions; an inability to walk to a neighborhood school and keep the same friends; and pleas to exempt fourth and seventh graders from attending three schools in three years.

“We’re decimating our school climate,” parent Deborah Martinez said March 31 about the physical distance between families and schools if boundary changes are approved. “If we take away the walkability, what family members are going to be able to come support their children’s schools, to go to parent conferences?” she asked.

In the proposal, the district examined walkability and number of students in the schools’ “walk zone,” which is defined as 1.5 miles for elementary students. In a presentation of objectives for the proposal, the district indicated that it was also trying to optimize the number of students in walk zones.

“This district is all about building relationships with our kids,” said district middle school teacher and parent Kathleen Beyer. “My son thinks he’s being punished,” because plans call for him to move to Reynolds Middle School for eighth grade instead of staying with his friends at Wheatland.

Hamilton Elementary School parent Susan Sheets-Martin, however, praised the proposed changes. “It’s not fair to the Hamilton kids,” she said. “We don’t have a library because it’s a classroom. I have not heard solutions that take care of (school overcrowding) in a timely manner.”

New housing on the west side of the school district coupled with drops in enrollment from the pandemic mean that some district classes have as few as 12 students while others top out with more than 30. Administrators previously said they want to move students to take advantage of unused space in some schools and use resources the district already owns without increasing taxes.

Board members mainly sat silently through the public comment meetings, with many taking notes. They then walked around and talked to parents after the meetings.