No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State police.
Four children were on the bus, dispatch reports said.
Dispatch reports said the crash happened at the intersection of Hensel and Hoover Roads, along Route 30, at 3:18 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported via Twitter that Route 30 was closed for almost an hour, and reopened around 4:20 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.