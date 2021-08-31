When second-grader Wailes Morton leaves for school in the morning, his mother never knows exactly when he’ll come home.

Because of a school bus driver shortage in Manheim Township School District, Wailes’ bus driver needs to perform one run in the afternoon, come back to Neff Elementary School to pick up another batch of kids, then complete a second run.

On the first day of school last week, Wailes arrived home 30 minutes late.

“We’ve been teaching resilience,” Courtney Morton, 43, of Manheim Township, said.

Despite the inconsistency, her son doesn’t seem to mind, she said. On that first day, for example, he hung out in his classroom, observed by his teacher, after school and read a book – “The Bad Case of the Stripes,” by David Shannon. Courtney Morton said she thought the delay was simply due to it being the first day. The school, and the drivers, are doing the best they can, she said.

Bus companies serving schools across the county have reported struggles with hiring school bus drivers, despite some introducing new benefits and increased pay to attract workers. At some schools, they’ve started off the school year with more buses than available full-time drivers, leading to a disruption in transportation to and from school.

At Manheim Township, where the shortage has hit particularly hard, school administration sent home a letter on Monday asking families whether they’d like to opt out of district transportation to help further fine-tune bus routes.

The district’s bus contractor, Brightbill Transportation, confirmed to the school district in mid-August that 11 school buses were not assigned full-time drivers, and substitutes would need to be used. Brightbill eliminated five buses from the fleet to assist with those routes. That’s resulted in several buses performing “double runs,” in which they serve a school twice before moving to the next location.

“Due to the pandemic and the nationwide bus driver shortage, this is an effort we are taking to ensure all families have an opportunity to receive transportation,” school district spokesperson ShaiQuana Mitchell said in an email regarding double runs. “While there may be an increased wait time, all students are supervised within their school building.”

Manheim Township budgeted $4.1 million this year for student transportation services.

Factors behind driver shortage

Brightbill is one of the area’s largest school bus contractors, serving five school districts in Lancaster County and two in Lebanon County. Dave Schlotter, Brightbill’s director of safety and operations, said Manheim Township is the currently the only school district experiencing double runs. Students, therefore, may get to school a few minutes late or return home a little later than usual.

The company, he said, seems to be in a constant hiring mode. The company has about 410 drivers when Schlotter said he’d like to be at 450. Brightbill has about 325 vehicles.

“I think all of us in this position are hoping that the government will stop the handouts that they’ve been giving and that people will get back into the workforce like they were in the past,” Schlotter said, referring to the additional unemployment benefits the federal government is ending next month.

Story continues after letter.

Manheim Township letter Dear MTSD Families, We have some important information to share with you pertaining to our transportation operations. As we shared leading into this new school year, school districts across the country have been running into an unprecedented national shortage of bus and van drivers. As in our neighboring districts, Manheim Township has also been impacted. On August 17, 2021, Brightbill (the district’s contracted transportation company) confirmed that eleven (11) school buses were not assigned full-time drivers and substitutes would need to be used. To prevent any service interruption to our students and their families, five (5) buses were eliminated from the fleet to assist Brightbill in covering the other open runs in the days leading to the start of the new year. As a result, several of the buses are now completing “double runs” in which they service a school twice before moving on to their next location. Additionally, routes have been combined which have led to longer bus/van runs than have normally been expected in the past. The need remains as high as ever for transportation services. The District is working collaboratively with Brightbill and is continuously developing methods to recruit, hire, train, and retain drivers to fulfill our transportation operations. Although transportation operations are improving each day, we anticipate delays in our routes for the foreseeable future. In order to better serve all of our families, we are asking for your help. If transportation is NOT needed for your student(s), please indicate that in this very short survey. Please complete the survey by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday (9/1/21). This information will allow the District’s Transportation Department to further fine-tune, analyze and modify routes resulting in the possibility of eliminating the need for double runs, which will provide more accurate pick-up and drop-off times for our students. A second way that our families can help the District focus its efforts on getting students to/from school in a timely manner is to ask parent(s)/guardian(s) to refrain from bus stop change requests at this time. We appreciate your assistance in helping us to manage and persevere through this challenging time. If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact our Transportation Department at transportation@mtwp.net. For inquiries relating to becoming a bus or van driver for Brightbill Transportation, please contact brightbill@mtwp.net or call 717-519-1506. Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter and understanding.

Schlotter said the joy one gets from driving a school bus is something you can’t experience in many other jobs. Kids will come up to drivers 20 or 30 years later with fond memories of the school bus, he said. Plus, at nearly $20 an hour, the pay isn’t too shabby either, he said.

“If I could talk to the people sitting at home, that don’t even need the money, come out and do it anyway,” Schlotter said. “Do it for the kids.”

Of course, there are multiple reasons why those looking for a job may not become a school bus driver. One reason might be the training that’s required, according to Eschbach Bus Service President Jake Menapace.

It could take eight weeks for a driver to attend the necessary trainings, acquire their CDL license and obtain the permits and clearances required to ship children to and from school.

Even when drivers are hired, it’s not a guarantee they’ll always be available, especially during the pandemic, Menapace said. Last year before Christmas, he said, about 14 drivers had to quarantine due to COVID-19. It forced some drivers to double up routes and the company to bring in on-call drivers to fulfill their transportation obligations. If circumstances require it, even the office staff and mechanics are cleared to drive school buses if no one else is available, Menapace said.

“At the end of the day, our job is to get kids to and from school safely,” he said, adding that he thinks the importance of school bus drivers is often overlooked.

Eschbach has about 150 buses and 140 drivers, though six drivers are on medical leave. It may be tight, but Menapace said the company is able to cover all of its routes at Penn Manor and Solanco school districts.

At Shultz Transportation, company President Mike Kramer said it has 230 employees for 275 vehicles – not all of which are run at the same time. It’s about 10 drivers short of where they would ideally like to be, Kramer said, but service disruptions aren't expected.

To recruit more drivers, Kramer said the company is trying to bring as many services, like testing, in-house so job applicants can complete almost all the requirements in one place. It’s also increased wages to $17 an hour and added a health care benefit for employees. There’s also a $2,000 hiring bonus and $1,000 referral fee.

Then there are the little things.

“You wish people a happy birthday on their birthday and you have a back-to-school picnic with families,” Kramer said.

Schultz serves Lampeter-Strasburg, Penn Manor, Lancaster and Warwick school districts, as well as the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center and Lancaster Catholic High School.

To keep school buses safe and keep quarantines at a minimum, Kramer said drivers typically try to keep the first row of seats empty, drive with the windows down, seat family members and neighborhood friends close together and sanitize regularly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also requires everyone on a school bus to wear a mask.