School bus driver, 81, hoped to say goodbye to kids before retiring. COVID-19 spoiled that.

Rounding a rain-soaked curve, school bus driver Marlene Ober saw an oncoming car slide into her lane.

That quick, it hit the bus.

Ober tried to brake and steer, but nothing happened. The bus, empty of children, knocked over a telephone pole.

Ober smacked her knee, but figured she was OK. Later that day she drove another bus and took children home from school.

That collision in 1979 was the scariest moment of Ober’s bus-driving career, which began in 1970 when she was a 31-year-old mother of four. A half century later, she’s an 81-year-old great-grandmother and still driving a school bus.

Or at least she was until COVID-19 closed schools March 16.

Ober, of West Hempfield Township, planned to retire March 31 and looked forward to saying farewell to the children that day. But she won’t get to do that.

Her boss asked her to drive if schools reopen in April, and she hopes that happens.

“I love my kids,” Ober said. “I have so many memories of the kids who were good to me, and you kind of forget the bad ones.”

Ober’s first year was the hardest. Kids on her run to Hempfield High tried to get away with things. “No smoking!” she’d say.

Once, troublemakers started stomping feet. Ober ignored it, and they gave up.

But kids were often sweet, too.

“I was getting a little discouraged,” Ober recalled of her first year. Then one day a girl climbed on and handed her a bouquet of dandelions.

“I picked these for you,” she told Ober, and no dandelions were more treasured.

Since 1973, Ober has spent summers training new bus drivers.

“I tell them it takes a lot of patience, and you’ve got to love driving and kids,” she said.

Ober said traffic has gotten heavier and motorists are more aggressive.

“They’ll cut you off, cuss you out, give you the finger,” she said.

She just shakes her head.

Final run?

On Friday, March 13, about 2:10 p.m., Ober climbed into bus No. 73 beside her home. She picked up two riders at Sacred Heart School, three at St. Anne Catholic School and a dozen at Lancaster Catholic High. They got off at Centerville Middle School, which is a transit hub for private schools.

Ober picked up 20 new riders there and dropped them off around East Petersburg. She got home at 4:35 p.m., having covered 37 miles.

“It was like any other day,” she said.

It remains to be seen if it was her last run.

Ober understands that drivers get annoyed following a school bus. But fuming won’t help, and making a rash move only endangers people.

“Pretend,” she advised, “that your little children are in that bus.”