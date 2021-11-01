A school bus collided with two other vehicles in East Hempfield Township on Monday afternoon, though no one onboard was injured, according to East Hempfield Township police.

The bus, a Hempfield School District vehicle, collided with two other vehicles at Beech Lane and Marietta Avenue at 3:17 p.m., police said in a news release.

None of the occupants on the bus were injured, though one person in another vehicle was injured, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The supervisor was unsure if the injured person was transported to a hospital.

It was not clear if children were onboard the bus at the time of the crash. Attempts to reach East Hempfield Township police were not immediately successful.

The crash is under investigation.