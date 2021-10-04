A school bus carrying students crashed in Ephrata Township on Monday afternoon, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The bus crashed in the 100 block of Hahnstown Road, about a mile east of the Route 222 and Route 322 interchange southeast of Ephrata at 4:16 p.m., the supervisor said. The school bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The number of people injured in the crash was not immediately known, but students were onboard the bus at the time of the crash, the supervisor said. It was not known how many students were on the bus.

It was not immediately known which school district the bus belongs to.

This is a developing story and will be updated.