The bank holding the mortgages for Andrew Scheid’s two funeral homes bought the properties Wednesday at a sheriff’s sale for $1.9 million after no other bids were submitted.

Attorney Carol Verish Houck, representing United Midwest Savings Bank, set the minimum price for the funeral home at 121-131 S. Prince St. in Lancaster city at $1.3 million at the sale. Scheid owed $995,500 to the Cleveland-based bank.

United bought the S. Prince St. property as well as Scheid’s property at 320 Blue Rock Road, just outside Millersville. United paid $600,000, the minimum bid for that property, on which Scheid owed $449,700.

Houck did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Meanwhile, Scheid, 50, is scheduled to plead guilty on Friday in Lancaster County court in a criminal case in which he is accused of mishandling four bodies in his care and knowingly falsifying death certificates.

He was charged in August 2020 with four felony counts of tampering with public records and four misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse. What charges he intends to plead to is not specified in court documents. He remains free on $250,000 unsecured bail.

If Scheid does not enter a guilty plea, he is then scheduled for trial Oct. 15, according to the calendar and docket.

In a separate civil case in May, Judge Leonard Brown ordered Scheid to pay $8,751 in restitution, $7,000 in civil penalties and $225 in court costs. As part of that case’s resolution, Scheid was barred from working as a funeral director and funeral supervisor and from applying for licenses for those positions.

The Pennsylvania Department of State in January revoked Scheid’s licenses to be a funeral director and funeral supervisor in the commonwealth. Last year, state investigators said they had confirmed that four bodies in Scheid’s possession had been left unembalmed and unrefrigerated for a period of 4 to 17 days.

(Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.)