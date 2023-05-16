Today is primary election day in Pennsylvania, and turnout has been slow to average across Lancaster County.

Registered Democrats and Republicans can vote from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters are selecting candidates for school board directors, municipal boards and county-level offices, including commissioner and clerk of courts. Also on the ballot are candidates for the county and state courts. Winners advance to the November general election. The home rule question for Lancaster city is the only ballot question in the county, and there are no statewide ballot questions. This means only independent and third-party voters who live in Lancaster city are eligible to vote today.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporters will be tweeting live throughout the day and into the night as polls close. Check back for updates. Click here to see the full list on Twitter.