Lancaster County's air quality is now some of the worst in the country as a smoky haze continues to choke the skies along the East Coast.

Jet stream winds have been pushing smoke and haze from wildfires in Canada across Pennsylvania and into the county throughout the week, increasing wildfire risks here and fouling the air.

Click here for closings and cancellations because of the haze.

Here's a look at how businesses and people are responding, from the Barnstormers to child care providers, as the air quality worsens.

Columbia/Marietta

Let’s Roll, an electric bike rental shop with a Columbia location near the Northwest River Trail, fielded some calls Thursday morning from worried customers.

“I had three rentals cancel today because of the smoke,” said co-owner Tim Hill. “It’s not the end of the world. People cancel all the time.”

Hill, who lives in Lancaster city, said the smoke seemed worse Thursday morning in Columbia where the parking lot at the Columbia Crossings River Trails Center – the bike trail’s southern trailhead – was empty.

“I’m down here right now at Columbia Crossing and I can’t even see the other side of the river because of the smoke,” he said. “The smoke is definitely chasing people away.”

Hill said he’s hopeful that things will clear up by the weekend when more people like to get out on the trail. “I have a lot on deck for Saturday and Sunday. I hope they don’t cancel on me.”

Just up the river from Columbia, Marty Cox of Chiques Rock Outfitters said his mid-week kayak and bike rentals have been about normal and he doesn’t anticipate a weekend slowdown.

“Nobody has said anything so far. They’re booking reservations,” he said. “It’s not a detriment yet.”

While Cox said the outdoor recreation business hasn’t been taking much of a hit, he personally plans to stay inside. “I’ve got work to do, but I’m not going out there and breathing this garbage in,” he said.

– Chad Umble

Landisville

Members of the Hempfield High School boys and girls cross country teams who gather daily throughout the summer at Amos Herr Park to train received a strict order from their coach to stay home Wednesday.

- Michael Long

Lititz

Michelle Ziegler, director of Owl Hill Learning Center in Lititz, said the center is taking precautions – particularly by keeping children indoors and off the playground – as the air quality is deemed hazardous in Lancaster County.

Kids are performing all of their “gross motor activities,” which refers to larger movement activities such as yoga or dancing, inside today and tomorrow, Ziegler said. And the center is keeping all windows closed and relying on the air conditioning unit to keep the kids cool.

Yesterday, she said, outside time was limited to the morning hours because air quality worsened throughout the day.

The center services children through pre-kindergarten to sixth grade in the summer months. Some of the older children involved in the center’s summer program had questions about the smoky haze that teachers and mentors with the program explained.

Come Monday, Ziegler said she will check the air quality index to determine whether or not children should remain inside once more.

“We’re definitely monitoring the air quality index,” Ziegler said.

- Ashley Stalnecker

Lancaster city

Child care changes

Normally at Bright Beginners Daycare and Learning Center in Lancaster city, children are playing outside.

Today they’re staying indoors, said owner Tina Camp.

Children were also kept inside yesterday and will remain indoors at the center until the air quality code red alert is dropped, she said.

Luckily, keeping activity indoors doesn’t really change anything for the children aside from the lack of sunlight, Camp said.

- Ashley Stalnecker

Barnstormers watch

As of early afternoon Thursday, the Barnstormer were still undecided about playing Thursday against Lexingtonat Clipper Magazine Stadium. Wednesday night’s game had been canceled.

“We’ve been talking with our team doctors about what’s safe and what’s not for our athletes, and also for the fans,’’ said Michael Reynolds, the Barnstormers’ general manager.“Our team doctors were in consultation with medical officials from (major league baseball), and we also talked to some people in the weather world who’ve been monitoring air quality.’’

Reynolds said the team decided at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday to call the game, a scheduled 6:30 p.m. start, before fans were in the stadium.The club did allow groups in the stadium who had hospitality events scheduled in the ballpark’s club boxes, although they stayed indoors. All fans who had tickets to Wednesday’s game could use them for a future Barnstormers’ game, Reynolds said.

The Barnstormers and Lexington hit the road after Thursday night, so Reynolds said Wednesday’s game may have to be made up in Lexington, when the Barnstormers are there for a three-game series June 27-29.

- Mike Gross

Business advice

The Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce issued advice Thursday for businesses with outdoor workers:

Relocate or reschedule work tasks to smoke-free or less smoky areas or times of the day

Reduce levels of physical activity when possible, especially strenuous and heavy work

Require and encourage workers to take frequent breaks in places that are free from smoke

Limit the worker’s smoke exposure by making accommodations for that worker to perform his/her duties indoors or in a location that reduces exposure to smoke, if possible.

- STAFF

Manheim Township Fewer pilots than usual flew in and out of Lancaster Airport on Thursday. The airport had low visibility due to the smoke, with the lowest levels. It was less than a mile Thursday morning.

As of 11 a.m. there were 13 arrivals and departures from Lancaster Airport. Last Thursday at 11 a.m. there had been 47.

Southern Airways Express, Lancaster’s only commercial carrier, cancelled a flight to Lancaster from Pittsburgh this morning due to crew availability, not the fires.

The smoke mainly grounded novice pilots, according to Austin Beiler, the airport’s Director of Operations. He said the visibility wasn’tnearly bad enough to close the airport completely.

“Pretty much you'd have to have a fire on your airfield or directly adjacent with wind blowing,” he said.

- Chris Reber

State capitol State Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El, D-Lancaster City, blames climate change for the dangerous air quality in the county and hopes this event can trigger legislation to be enacted. “As we have seen global temperatures rise, we've seen unusual weather patterns and we've seen that linked to more arid conditions and more out of control wildfires,” Smith-Wade-El said. “And now, those weather patterns have brought the effects of that to the eastern seaboard.” “This is not the natural order of the world,” Smith Wade-El said. He blames the actions of energy corporations in the state, and the lack of accountability they face for their contributions to air pollution. He said legislation similar to a bill to regulate oil and gas wells, introduced by state Rep. Greg Vitali, D-Haverford Township, would help the environment and that climate-related problems, like wildfires drought and bad air quality, will force the General Assembly to act — including the Republican-led Senate. State Sen. Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield, said he thinks more data is needed to connect the increase in wildfires to climate change. He recommends residents download the Environmental Protection Agency app on their cellphones to keep track of their area’s air quality. A spokesperson for state Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-Drumore Township, said the House GOP Leader is aware of the air quality concerns and is recommending residents follow federal guidelines. - Jaxon White