More rain is in the forecast for Lancaster County today.
A foggy morning will break for some clouds before more rain is expected this afternoon.
A hazardous weather advisory has been issued today by the National Weather Service in State College.
"Scattered strong thunderstorms with brief gusty winds are possible late this afternoon and evening," the advisory says.
In some areas of the county, periods of heavy rain could cause some localized flooding.
Today's high will be 84, dropping down to a low of 68 tonight.
Thursday will be similar, with a 50% chance of rain and temps in the mid-80s.