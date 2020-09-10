A hazardous weather advisory has been issued for Lancaster County for Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight, with "a slight chance the rain could be heavy enough to causing flooding in some spots," the advisory said.

There's a 90% chance of rain, with showers likely to begin after noon, according to NWS.

Rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters-of-an-inch are possible, NWS said.

Showers are likely to continue into the evening.

Today's high will be around 79, dropping to a low near 69.

Friday and Saturday are forecast to be partly sunny, with highs near 80 and a 10% chance of rain.

Click here for the seven-day forecast.

