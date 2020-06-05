More thunderstorms are in the forecast today for Lancaster County, followed by a mostly dry weekend.

Storms are expected to roll through the area beginning after noon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

One to two inches of rain is expected, which could cause flooding for some parts of the county.

NWS warned of localized flooding in a hazardous weather report issued for multiple counties in central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster.

More showers are expected tonight, mainly after 10 p.m., NWS said.

The temperature will warm up this weekend.

Saturday's high is expected to be around 86, with a low chance of rain. The temp will drop down a bit more Sunday, with a high expected near 75 and a 10% chance of rain.

