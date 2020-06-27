Lancaster County will likely be in overcast for most of the day Saturday, with scattered thunderstorms expected throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

According to National Weather Service State College, wind damage could be the primary threat, though the damage isn't expected to be widespread.

Central PA is in a slight risk of severe weather today. The primary threat is damaging winds. After morning rain moves out of the area, scattered storms will develop again this afternoon. A few storms may briefly become intense, but widespread damage is unlikely. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/vPVoF4lMQG — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) June 27, 2020

As of right now, Lancaster County is not under any weather advisory, but that could change as the storms begin to roll in.

According to weather.com, chances of rain in Lancaster County this afternoon is between 20 and 25 percent.

The article will be updated with any additional information on today's weather throughout the day.

