Storm Clouds
Dark clouds roll over a farm before a thunderstorm opens up along Meadowvalley Road in Warwick Twp. Thursday April 9, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Lancaster County will likely be in overcast for most of the day Saturday, with scattered thunderstorms expected throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

According to National Weather Service State College, wind damage could be the primary threat, though the damage isn't expected to be widespread. 

As of right now, Lancaster County is not under any weather advisory, but that could change as the storms begin to roll in.

According to weather.com, chances of rain in Lancaster County this afternoon is between 20 and 25 percent.

The article will be updated with any additional information on today's weather throughout the day.

