Heavy storms and damaging winds are expected throughout central Pennsylvania Friday evening, following a humid day in the high 70s.

A hazardous weather outlook, issued by the National Weather Service in State College, says that scattered storms are possible in Lancaster tonight.

The storms are likely to begin after 5 p.m., NWS forecasted.

Thunderstorms could turn severe in some areas, according to NWS, with large hail, heavy rain and the possibility of high winds.

Wind gusts could reach upward of 20 mph, NWS said.

Average rainfall amounts are estimated to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, NWS said, adding that higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Today's forecast says Lancaster could see a high of 84 and a low of 65, with humidity at 89%.

The skies are expected open back up over the weekend. There is only a 20% chance of rain on Saturday, and Sunday's forecast includes sun and a high of 70.

