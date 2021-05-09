More than $292,780 was raised through the Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day truck convoy by late Sunday afternoon, according to Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley.

The organization had reached 98% of its $300,000 goal by 4 p.m., according to its website, after a convoy of about 100 rigs made their way from the Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction in Manheim to Routes 283 and 772 outside Mount Joy. Nearly $285,280 had been raised by Tuesday.

That number should continue going up, said Terry Finch, the convoy’s co-chair. Drivers are able to continue fundraising through Father’s Day, and the organization’s online auction will continue through 11:59 p.m. Monday on wishconvoy.org.

This year’s convoy was smaller than previous editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though Finch said she was happy with how the scaled-down event turned out.

“The community just came out to support them,” she said. “There were people up and down the road. It kind of felt like our old convoy days with everyone out on the route.”