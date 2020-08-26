Postal Service Protest in Lancaster

Diane Topakian, right, Chairman of the Lancaster County Democratic Committee, holds up her sign, as a small group from the local American Postal Workers Union, the band Apes of the State, and several concerned citizens joined in a protest of the changes that the current Post Master General Louie Dejoy, has made to the United States Postal Service, at the downtown annex on Chestnut Street in Lancaster Tuesday August 25, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

About 20 people gathered outside the Lancaster Post Office on Chestnut Street in Lancaster city on Tuesday as part of a national day of rallies in support of the postal service.

Tuesday’s “Save Our USPS, Save Our Vote” rally was sponsored nationally by the American Postal Workers Union to call on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Congress to provide $25 billion in immediate financial support to the service and stop and reverse any policy changes DeJoy introduced that have caused nationwide delays in mail delivery.

Apes of the State, a local band, played at the rally Tuesday. The band has sent more than 500 packages through the Lancaster post office between March and April. Without being able to perform live due to COVID-19, the only way the band can make money is by selling merchandise online, lead singer April Hartman said.

“Our survival depends on the USPS,” Hartman said.

