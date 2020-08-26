About 20 people gathered outside the Lancaster Post Office on Chestnut Street in Lancaster city on Tuesday as part of a national day of rallies in support of the postal service.

Tuesday’s “Save Our USPS, Save Our Vote” rally was sponsored nationally by the American Postal Workers Union to call on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Congress to provide $25 billion in immediate financial support to the service and stop and reverse any policy changes DeJoy introduced that have caused nationwide delays in mail delivery.

Apes of the State, a local band, played at the rally Tuesday. The band has sent more than 500 packages through the Lancaster post office between March and April. Without being able to perform live due to COVID-19, the only way the band can make money is by selling merchandise online, lead singer April Hartman said.

“Our survival depends on the USPS,” Hartman said.