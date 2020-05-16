Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news in Pennsylvania.

Posted 8:50 a.m.

As of Saturday morning, the total cases in Pennsylvania have reached 60,622, according to the Pa. Department of Health. The DOH has also reported 4,342 total COVID-19 related deaths.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni has confirmed with an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter that the death toll in the county is at 254.

What to know for today

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's office provided the following list of COVID-19 deaths associated with nursing homes as of Friday, May 15, 2020. The coroner also confirmed that there have been 11 more COVID-19 cases in nursing homes since Monday, May 11.

As of Thursday, the county had tested 2.40% of its population, which is nearly identical to the statewide average of 2.43%. Lancaster ranks 18th among counties and middle-of-the-pack among the counties it borders.

On Friday, Dr. Diamantoni reported that there were no new COVID-19 related deaths, marking the first day in 43 days that the coroner didn't report a single coronavirus death.

For more COVID-19 coverage