Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 news.

Posted 8:46 a.m.

As of Saturday morning, the Department of Health has reported 54,238 total cases in Pennsylvania, along with 3,616 COVID-19 related deaths.

According to the DOH, Lancaster County has seen 2,122 total cases and 165 deaths, but the county coroner Dr. Diamantoni has confirmed with an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter that the actual death toll due to COVID-19 in the county is 225.

What to know for today:

Friday night, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni confirmed with an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter that the number of COVID-19 related deaths has increased to 225.

The Pa. Department of Health will not hold their daily COVID-19 briefings this weekend, but they will still release updated numbers at noon on Saturday and Sunday

Lebanon County will begin reopening next Friday, May 15, even though the state still has the county in the red phase at least until June 4. And Dauphin County officials indicated they would reopen as well.

Gov. Wolf announced 13 western Pennsylvania counties will begin the reopening process next week. The 13 counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland, Wolf said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Fore more COVID-19 coverage: