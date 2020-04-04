Editor's note: This articles will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 information.

Posted 10:38 a.m.

Geisinger Health is implementing a new rule that requires everyone who enters their facilities to wear a mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

This new policy will go into effect immediately.

For complete information on the change, go to Geisinger Health's website.

Posted 8:23 a.m.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the state has reached 8,420 positive cases of COVID-19 and 102 deaths.

The DOH will update their numbers at noon Saturday afternoon.

