Editor's note: This articles will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 information.
Posted 10:38 a.m.
Geisinger Health is implementing a new rule that requires everyone who enters their facilities to wear a mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
This new policy will go into effect immediately.
For complete information on the change, go to Geisinger Health's website.
Posted 8:23 a.m.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the state has reached 8,420 positive cases of COVID-19 and 102 deaths.
The DOH will update their numbers at noon Saturday afternoon.