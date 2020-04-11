Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 information.

Posted 12:08 p.m.

According to Pennsylvania's DOH website, the number of positive cases in the state has risen to 21,655, 1,676 more than Friday's count.

The death toll in the state has also risen to 494, 78 more than Friday's count.

Posted 12 p.m.

Watch the Pa. Department of Health's Saturday press conference below.

Posted 10:44 a.m.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine will provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact in Pennsylvania at their noon press conference today.

The press conference will broadcast live on the Department of Health's Facebook page.

Posted 10:11 a.m.

On Saturday, The GIANT Company released a statement announcing they will limit the number of customers allowed in their stores starting Monday, April 13.

"This pandemic has reaffirmed the critical role grocery plays in our local communities and we appreciate our customers' cooperation as we implement additional measures to help keep both them and our team members safe," said Nicholas Bertram, president of The GIANT Company.

For more information, visit https://giantfoodstores.com/.

What to know for today:

Gov. Tom Wolf predicted Friday that Pennsylvania will see a surge in new virus cases next week and implored residents to continue to self-isolate to get the worst of the pandemic behind them and allow the state's economy to gradually open back up.

On Thursday, Gov. Wolf ordered all Pa. schools to suspend in-person instruction for the rest of the academic year.

According to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county's death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 34.

