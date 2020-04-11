Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 information.
What to know for today:
- Gov. Tom Wolf predicted Friday that Pennsylvania will see a surge in new virus cases next week and implored residents to continue to self-isolate to get the worst of the pandemic behind them and allow the state's economy to gradually open back up.
- On Thursday, Gov. Wolf ordered all Pa. schools to suspend in-person instruction for the rest of the academic year.
- According to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county's death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 34.