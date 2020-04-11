EMS workers 4

Lancaster EMS clinical providers bring a patient to the ER at Lancaster General Hospital. Paramedic Emma Einwechter, in gown, and EMT Leah Whiting. Challenging work conditions for EMS workers. Transporting and treating patients. Cleaning equipment and vehicles. Camradery during downtime. Thursday, April 9, 2020

 DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 information.

What to know for today:

  • Gov. Tom Wolf predicted Friday that Pennsylvania will see a surge in new virus cases next week and implored residents to continue to self-isolate to get the worst of the pandemic behind them and allow the state's economy to gradually open back up.
  • On Thursday, Gov. Wolf ordered all Pa. schools to suspend in-person instruction for the rest of the academic year.
  • According to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county's death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 34.

