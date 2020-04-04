Editor's note: This articles will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 information.

Posted 5:30 p.m.

Eight people have died from COVID-19 in Lancaster County, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

A 69-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man died Saturday morning, Diamantoni said.

The woman died at Lancaster General Hospital and the man died at Mennonite Home Communities. Both names have not been released.

Posted 12:25 p.m.

A Willow Valley Communities employee tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total case number to three at the 55-plus senior living community in Willow Street, according to a press release.

The employee works at The Glen, Willow Valley said, and was self-isolating at home prior to the positive test for a week.

Posted 12:05 p.m.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 10,017, 1,597 more than Friday's count.

Of those positive cases, 291 are from Lancaster County.

The number of deaths in the state has also risen to 136, 46 more than yesterday's count.

While the DOH has the number of the deaths in the county at five, Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni said Friday night that a sixth person had died due to COVID-19.

For a complete breakdown of the COVID-19 statistics in Pa., go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's website.

Posted 10:38 a.m.

Geisinger Health is implementing a new rule that requires everyone who enters their facilities to wear a mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

This new policy will go into effect immediately.

For complete information on the change, go to Geisinger Health's website.

Posted 8:23 a.m.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the state has reached 8,420 positive cases of COVID-19 and 102 deaths.

The DOH will update their numbers at noon Saturday afternoon.

