As of Saturday morning, the Pa. Department of Health has reported 66,258 positive cases, along with 4,984 total deaths.

According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the death toll in the county has reached 278 as of Friday afternoon.

- On Friday, Gov. Wolf announced that every Pa. county will move to the 'yellow' reopening phase starting on June 5. 17 counties will move from 'yellow' to 'green' next week.

- Gov. Wolf also released guidance for Summer camps and and recreation on Friday. Click here to read to full press release from Gov. Wolf's office.

- The Pennsylvania Department of Health says people who have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies — and who also had symptoms of COVID-19 or a high-risk exposure to the virus — are being added to the state’s running tally of infections.

- The federal government on Friday began distributing $238 million in emergency aid to Pennsylvania nursing homes that have been hit especially hard by the virus.

