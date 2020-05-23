Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest news regarding COVID-19.

Posted 12:04 p.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the number of positive cases in the state has risen from 66,258 on Friday to 66,983 today. The death toll in the state has also surpassed 5,000, rising from 4,984 on Friday to 5,096 today.

For a full breakdown of the COVID-19 stats, visit the DOH's website.

Posted 9:58 a.m.

The Pa. Department of Health will not hold any press briefings to reveal new COVID-19 numbers over Memorial Day Weekend. They will continue to post the new counts at noon daily Saturday through Monday.

The next briefing will be on Tuesday, May 26.

Posted 8:40 a.m.

As of Saturday morning, the Pa. Department of Health has reported 66,258 positive cases, along with 4,984 total deaths.

According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the death toll in the county has reached 278 as of Friday afternoon.

What to know for today:

- On Friday, Gov. Wolf announced that every Pa. county will move to the 'yellow' reopening phase starting on June 5. 17 counties will move from 'yellow' to 'green' next week.

- Gov. Wolf also released guidance for Summer camps and and recreation on Friday. Click here to read to full press release from Gov. Wolf's office.

- The Pennsylvania Department of Health says people who have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies — and who also had symptoms of COVID-19 or a high-risk exposure to the virus — are being added to the state’s running tally of infections.

- The federal government on Friday began distributing $238 million in emergency aid to Pennsylvania nursing homes that have been hit especially hard by the virus.

