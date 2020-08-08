Virus aid talks collapse; no help expected for jobless now

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, right, walk to speak to reporters after meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y. as they continue to negotiate a coronavirus relief package on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

 Andrew Harnik

Editor's note: This article will be updated with the latest COVID-19 data in Pennsylvania. 

Posted 8:14 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases to date in Pennsylvania has reached 117,279, with 5,822 coming from Lancaster County. 

To date, 7,297 Pa. residents have died from COVID-19. The death toll in Lancaster County is at 392 according to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni.

There have been a total of 1,199,620 negative cases in Pennsylvania to date.

