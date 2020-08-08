Editor's note: This article will be updated with the latest COVID-19 data in Pennsylvania.

Planning to cool off at the pool this weekend? Follow these safety tips to keep everyone healthy while you're there:😷 wear a cloth face mask (not in the water)↔️ stay 6 feet away from others🧼 wash your hands often🤧 cover coughs + sneezes🤒 stay home if you don't feel well pic.twitter.com/8f18Fi8NTi — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) August 7, 2020

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases to date in Pennsylvania has reached 117,279, with 5,822 coming from Lancaster County.

To date, 7,297 Pa. residents have died from COVID-19. The death toll in Lancaster County is at 392 according to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni.

There have been a total of 1,199,620 negative cases in Pennsylvania to date.

