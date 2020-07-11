Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day with the latest COVID-19 data and news.

Going swimming? Follow these safety tips to keep everyone healthy at the pool:🤒 stay home if you don't feel well↔️ stay 6 feet away from people😷 wear a cloth face mask (when not in the water)🧼 wash your hands often🤧 cover coughs + sneezes#MaskUpPA pic.twitter.com/fwcUlki2Kv — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 10, 2020

Posted 11:53 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases to date has risen to 94,689, an increase of 813 from Friday's count. Lancaster County's total case count has risen to 4,816, an increase of 33 from Friday's count.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state has risen to 6,897, an increase of 17 from Friday's count. Lancaster County has seen 383 total deaths to date, an increase of one from Friday's total.

Posted 8:19 a.m.

To date, Pennsylvania has seen 93,876 total COVID-19 cases, 4,783 of them coming from Lancaster County.

Pa. has also seen 6,880 COVID-19 related deaths to date, Lancaster County has seen 382 of those deaths.

There have been 804,764 negative tests in Pa. to date.

